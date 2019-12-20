Chilton native graduates high school and college the same year

A recent Chilton High School graduate is ahead of the game.

She graduated Friday night from Fox Valley Technical College the same year she graduated high school.

Macey Pingel earned her associate degree in business management along with a technical diploma in business operations.

Pingel was able to reach this accomplishment thanks to planning her career path early and taking dual college credits.

No one else at Fox Valley Tech has done this.

"It saved me a ton of money, coming out of college debt free," Pingel said. "I've also saved a lot of time, obviously, being able to graduate seven months later with another degree. It's saved me a lot of time and money."

Pingel says she's going to continue her education at FVTC, pursuing an associate degree in marketing.

