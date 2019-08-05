Chilton man pleads guilty to exporting weapons to Australia

A Chilton man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to arms trafficking.

According to federal prosecutors, Andy Lloyd Huebschmann, 59, admitted manufacturing numerous firearms and related parts for an Austrialian criminal and gun enthusiast, including components for rifles that could function with semi- or fully-automatic triggers and firearms frames that could be assembled into completed pistols.

Prosecutors say Huebschmann didn't get the required export licenses and instead shipped them in containers designed to hide the presence of firearms.

He pleaded guilty to one charges of violating the Arms Export Control Act.

Huebschmann will be sentenced in federal court in Green Bay on November 4.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.