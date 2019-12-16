Chilton man gets 2 years in federal prison for exporting weapons to Australia

A Chilton man convicted of arms trafficking was sentenced to two years in federal prison by a federal judge in Green Bay.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Andy Lloyd Huebschmann, 59, admitted manufacturing numerous firearms and related parts for an Austrialian criminal and gun enthusiast, including components for rifles that could function with semi- or fully-automatic triggers and firearms frames that could be assembled into completed pistols.

Prosecutors say Huebschmann didn't get the required export licenses and instead used containers designed to hide the presence of firearms.

Huebschmann pleaded guilty to one charges of violating the Arms Export Control Act and was sentenced Monday to 24 months in federal prison followed by a year of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $15,000 fine.

The charge carried up to 20 years in prison. Judge William Griesbach said Huebschmann was very cooperative with authorities and there's a low likelihood he'll re-offend, but the judge said the "extremely dangerous nature of the crime" required some punishment.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.