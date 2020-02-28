Chili cook off raises money, awareness for SIDS

More than 3,000 babies in the United States die unexpectedly each year from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chili tasting at Kendyn's Kause. (WBAY Photo)

A local family touched by SIDS is taking up the fight and raising money for the cause.

Kendyn's Kause Kook-Off is being held Saturday, Feb. 29 at D2 Sports Pub, 788 Armed Forces Dr. Hours are 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE for event details.

Kendyn's Kause was created to honor a three-month-old boy who died of SIDS in 2016. Kendyn passed away in Green Bay.

There will be eight different types of chili at the event. Participants can taste them and vote for a favorite.

There will also be live music, silent auctions and face painting for kids.

The money raised goes to providing families with Pack 'n Play cribs and education on SIDS.

"It doesn't just happen to someone that you know. It really can happen to you. It really did happen to us. It's hard to be a new mom. It's really hard to be so tired and to have that little baby need you so badly. But, it's worth it. Safe sleep is hard, but it's worth it," says Taren Conley of Kendyn's Kause.

There's no fee to get into the Kendyn's Kause Kook-Off, but your must purchase tickets to taste the chili.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Kendyn's Kause.