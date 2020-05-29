Children's Wisconsin identifies suspected cases of rare inflammatory condition

Children's Wisconsin has identified its first suspected cases of a rare inflammatory condition in children.

The condition is known as Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). It has been seen in children with COVID-19 or those who have been exposed to the coronavirus.

MIS-C is described as "a new and rare inflammatory response that causes swelling in different organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs."

Symptoms include a persistent high fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, swelling of hands and feet, red eyes, and red tongue.

Children's Wisconsin says most children have recovered from the syndrome, either in the hospital or at home.

Children's Hospital says it has a team dedicated to identifying and treating children with MIS-C.

The suspected MIS-C cases have been reported to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. They are the first known cases of MIS-C in Wisconsin.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first issued a health alert about MIS-C in the United States on May 14. New York was the first state to report the condition.

The CDC says the best way to prevent MIS-C is protecting children from the spread of COVID-19. That includes hand washing, physical distancing, avoiding people who are sick, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.

CLICK HERE to learn more about MIS-C.