Children learn Financial Life Skills in Community Events

Kids of all ages are getting a chance to learn the importance of money and personal finances as a lesson for their future.

The event is hosted by “Money Smart Week Fox Cities.” The goal is to teach lessons about money that they may have skipped in the classroom. Organizers continuously said it is important to teach children these vital life skills.

Travis Streck, the Agency Manager of Country Financial explains: “We find there’s a lot of adults who are lacking in the financial literacy world. And that should start at an early age where you build those foundation practices for financial literacy. I think that schools are lacking a little bit in some of those lessons.”

Sunday’s Financial Literacy Free Day was put on at the "Building for Kids Children’s Museum" located in Appleton. The kids got to play games with money and win prizes along the way.

Money Smart Week Fox Cities will be hosting 3 more events throughout the week:

Tuesday, April 2nd “Let’s Talk Credit” 6 p.m. at the Kaukauna Public Library

Wednesday, April 3rd “Money Smart: Everything You Need to Know about Social Security” 6 p.m. at the Elisha D. Smith Public Library in Menasha

Thursday, April 4th “Map Out Your Money Journey – Kick Debt to the Curb!” 6 p.m. at the Appleton Public Library

If you are interested in these events, feel free to check out the Facebook page for more information @moneysmartweekfoxcities and register online on the website

