Child killed in Green Lake County farming accident

A 14-year-month old girl was killed in a July 27 farming accident in Green Lake County.

At 11:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a call about a child who was not breathing at a property on State Highway 44 in the Town of Manchester.

The child was transported to a hospital in Berlin. She was pronounced dead. The girl has been identified as Hannah J. Miller.

The Sheriff's Office says a man was backing up a wagon in the barnyard and ran over the child.

The Sheriff's Office says charges are not expected in the case. They are still working on the investigation.