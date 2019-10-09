Child hit by Sheboygan garbage truck dies

A child has died after a garbage truck hit a bicycle in Sheboygan, police say.

Police say the crash involved a City of Sheboygan garbage truck. It happened at 14th and Center Ave.

The child on the bike died as result of injuries suffered in the crash.

Police are not releasing the child's name or other identifying information until family members are notified.

Police ask drivers to avoid the intersection at this time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol will conduct the investigation.

The crash happened about 10:27 a.m.