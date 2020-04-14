Child abuse prevention during a pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has created conditions for the community to see a rise in child abuse cases that could possibly go unchecked. Brown County so far has seen a 50% drop in child abuse or neglect reports this month.

When kids are away from people mandated to make those reports, like teachers -- administrators, or school counselors, officials say those numbers go down.

“That serves as a safety net for kids in our community, and if children are at home, and don't have contact with those mandated reporters, our numbers reflect that,” said Kevin Brennan, Children Youth & Families Manager for Brown County Health & Human Resources.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and said especially during this pandemic, the community needs to stay connected to make sure we're protecting kids in our area.

“While we're proclaiming the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, we're also recognizing the dedication and hard work that the Child Protective Services in Brown County represents in terms of protecting our community,” said Streckenbach.

Every year, Brown County gets about 5,000 reports of child abuse or neglect with about 1,700 of them prompting an investigation.

During this pandemic, case workers are still required to make face-to-face contact with children and families and although the numbers are down, the county expects to see the cases surge whenever kids go back to school.

“Child maltreatment is exacerbated generally by alcohol and drug abuse, and general family stressors, and I think most of society feels stressed out right now, and that's going to impact children, we're just not seeing it right now,” said Brennan.

Brown County says you can do your part by staying connected to people in your community and if you suspect child abuse or neglect, you can call resources like 2-1-1 or the Family Services Crisis Center.