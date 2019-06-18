Chief: Officer killed in crash, speeding driver arrested

Milwaukee's police chief says an officer on his way home from work was struck and killed by a speeding driver who ran a red light at a Milwaukee intersection.

Chief Alfonso Morales says Kou Her was a 2-year veteran of the department and had just finished his shift when he was killed about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at Froedtert Hospital.

At a news conference, Morales said police arrested a 34-year-old Milwaukee man after witnesses provided the suspect's direction of travel. The chief says the suspect has four drunken driving convictions in Wisconsin and is on probation for the latest.

A group of officers, detectives and others stood silently and saluted at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office when Her's body arrived from the hospital.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)