Chicken sandwich craze comes to Grand Chute with Chick-fil-A opening

People will be camping out overnight for a chance to win free chicken.

Chick-fil-A's new restaurant on W. College Ave. in Grand Chute will open at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 29.

The restaurant is located at 3775 W. College Ave., just east of I-41.

The grand opening celebration will include a "First 100 12-Hour Campout." A year supply of Chick-fil-A meals will be awarded to the first 100 participants in line.

Campout customers will have to get in line by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Customers can camp out with up to five guests.

Campout parking will be located in the Wheel and Sprocket Parking lot near the restaurant.

Giveaways will start at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Click here for Campout rules and details.

The Chick-fil-A opening is expected to rival the opening of the Popeyes restaurant at 2800 W. College Ave. in Appleton.Lines for Popeyes wrapped around the inside of the restaurant and the drive-thru line wrapped around the building.

The restaurants have captured the pop culture spotlight with their social media spat over who has the best chicken sandwich.

The thirst for the Popeyes sandwich is so great that the restaurant has RUN OUT OF CHICKEN SANDWICHES.