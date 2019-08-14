Chick-fil-A announces opening date for its new Appleton-area restaurant

Chick-fil-A announced Wednesday morning that their new restaurant on W. College Ave. in Grand Chute will open at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 29.

In May 2018, Action 2 News first reported the popular restaurant was looking at opening its first location in first northeast Wisconsin location.

That first restaurant will be at 3775 W. College Ave., just east of I-41.

The August 29th opening celebration will include a "First 100 12-Hour Campout"-- where a year supply of Chick-fil-A meals will be awarded to the first 100 participants in line.

If yo want to be one of the First 100, you can start lining up at the restaurant just before 6:00 p.m. on August 28.

Click here for Campout rules and details.

