'Chicago' performance to raise money for Golden House

For the second year in a row, Green Bay Southwest High School theater students are hoping to help a local charity through their performance.

One of the longest running musicals in Broadway history, set in the late 1920s Chicago, is known for its dance numbers.

“Chicago and cabaret are all in the same style, and we're hoping they [students] take away the style of theater,” said musical director Tiffany Uitenbroek.

The scandalous storyline is another aspect directors want the students to learn from, as the female characters sensationalize the crimes they commit against their husbands and lovers.

“The murderesses were all abused. They took out their rage on their husbands after they were abused,” said Carley Thiel, a senior at Southwest High School.

“We're hoping they take away a better awareness of domestic abuse, what that looks like and where they can go for help,” said Uitenbroek.

Golden House is one of those places to go for help, which is why the students will raise money for the domestic abuse shelter at the performances.

“This is something that happens every day, and February is teen dating violence awareness month. So, this is a good segue to kick off the month to provide that education and support especially for those young adults,” said Marissa Heim, prevention coordinator for Golden House.

Representatives from Golden House will hold a seminar for the theater students before the show opens January 31.

“On average one in three young adults experience an unhealthy relationship, so that's about 1.5 million young adults every year that are in some sort of unhealthy situation,” said Heim.

The student’s goal is to raise $1,000 for the shelter.

The musical is rated PG-13 and the shows are on January 31, February 1, 7 and 8.

Tickets are $7 general admission or between $10-12 for reserved seats.

Last year the students performed Footloose and raised about $900 for the Brown County Safe Ride program.

CLICK HERE for a comprehensive list of domestic violence resources in Wisconsin.

