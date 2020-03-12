Cher reschedules Resch Center concert

Cher has postponed her "Here We Go Again" tour, including her April 13 concert at the Resch Center.

She's now scheduled to perform here on September 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The Resch Center says tickets for the April 13 concert will be honored on the new date, and fans won't have to take any action if they want to keep their seat locations.

Fans who want to cancel their tickets have until June 1 to ask for a refund at the Ticket Star box office at the Resch Center or call toll-free 1-800-895-0071.

"I'm heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first," Cher wrote in a statement. "The shows have been really special, but nothing is more important than everybody's safety. I'm excited to see everyone when we're back out on the road."