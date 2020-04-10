Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest delays opening of recreation sites

Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is delaying the opening of its recreation sites amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Also, the forest is prohibiting camping and campfires until further notice.

In compliance with Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order, groups who visit the forest will be limited to 10 people or less.

The forest says the following areas are closed until further notice:

• All Developed Campgrounds (Reservations will be cancelled, and refunds issued for the month of May). The Forest will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly with additional cancellations in June and/or the reopening of sites on a first-come, first-serve basis.

• All Day Use Areas (trailheads, picnic areas, boat landings, beaches and the Mountain Fire Tower)

• Lost Lake Cabins, Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center and Forest Lodge

• Dispersed (roadside/Forest) camping on the National Forest

• Trails (motorized and non-motorized designated trails)

• All restroom facilities

The forest remains open to the public for hiking, biking and driving.

The forest recommends visitors do the following:

• Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

• Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the Forest.

• Take your trash with you when you leave.

• Please make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for our employees and for other visitors.

• If an area is crowded, search for a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the Forest during peak hours.

“Personal responsibility is now more important than ever. Let’s all do our part to ensure we are keeping ourselves, our families and our communities safe by being prepared and recreating responsibly,” said Paul Strong, Forest Supervisor on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

CLICK HERE to for online updates from the forest.