Cheer the Pack at downtown Green Bay pep rally

Green Bay Packers fans will have another chance to cheer on the Packers to victory at a downtown pep rally.

The city is holding a pep rally at 3:30 Friday afternoon ahead of the NFC Championship. It takes place at the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza -- known for its Packers statues -- at the corner of N. Washington and Cherry streets.

Downtown Green Bay Inc. tells us the tailgate-style rally will include stadium music from Q90, as well as a Packers polka and the Green Bay Preble pep band and drum line.

The Salvation Army will provide free hot chocolate.

Packers president Mark Murphy will help fire up the crowd, and Mayor Eric Genrich will discuss his wager with the mayor of San Francisco.

There will also be a roving street magician and Packers-themed vehicles.

Frank from Let Me Be Frank Productions will emcee the event.