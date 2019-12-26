Charlie Knuth undergoing surgery Thursday

Darboy teen Charlie Knuth is undergoing surgery Thursday.

The Prayers for Charlie Knuth Facebook page posted, "Today is the big day in the OR. Send us every ounce of positivity you can gather."

Charlie, 13, was born with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, which is also known as EB. It’s a painful disease that causes his skin to blister.

Earlier this month, Charlie's mom announced Charlie had been diagnosed with Lymphoma.

The family traveled to University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital for treatment. That's where they spent Christmas.

CLICK HERE to follow updates on Charlie on the Prayers for Charlie Knuth Facebook page.