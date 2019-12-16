Charlie Knuth, teen fighting rare skin disorder, now facing battle against cancer

A 13-year-old Darboy teenager living with a rare, skin disorder is now gearing up for his next medical battle against cancer.

Action 2 News has been following Charlie Knuth’s medical journey since he was very young. His mom, Trisha Knuth, started a Facebook group called ‘Prayers for Charlie Knuth’ which has over 8,000 followers.

Charlie was born with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, which is also known as EB. It’s a painful disease that causes his skin to blister.

For a young man who’s been through more than most, Charlie’s fighting spirit is second to none as he has spent countless days in the hospital and has already undergone two stem cell transplants.

In a Facebook post this weekend, Trisha said Charlie was diagnosed with Lymphoma. On Wednesday, they will be heading to Minnesota to come up with a treatment plan. In the post, Trisha said, ‘My head is spinning and my heart is breaking. My sweet boy….my sweet tough Charman.’

Over the years, the Knuth’s community has held fundraisers and rallied behind the family. We are already seeing hundreds of ‘well wishes’ and messages posted on Charlie’s Facebook page as he takes on this next battle in life.

