Charges filed in Menasha cabbage fight shooting

Charges have been filed in a fight over cabbage that boiled over into a shooting in Menasha.

Robert T. McMahon, 31, is charged with Battery, Criminal Damage to Property, Negligent Handling of a Weapon, and Disorderly Conduct. All charges have Domestic Abuse assessments.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, McMahon's father told police that the "incident all occurred over boiled cabbage between himself and his son." Robert was boiling cabbage after 10 p.m., and Robert's father said he could "not stand the smell."

On Aug. 25, the father confronted Robert about the cabbage smell. Robert has a history of mental illness, and he told his father he was hearing voices.

During the confrontation, Robert became "quite agitated" and grabbed a knife and jumped on top of his father. He held a knife to his neck and asked his father, "Are you ready to die?" The father tried to leave, but Robert kicked him in the ribs. The complaint states Robert also pushed a refrigerator on top of his father. A neighbor came in and had to move the refrigerator so the father could get free.

The father went to the hospital for treatment. When he returned home, he found a knife "shoved up through the bottom of the chair" where he sits to watch television, according to the complaint. The victim described it as a "booby trap." He believed Robert put it there.

On Aug. 26, at 12:20 a.m., the victim called police to report the sound of four gunshots. The victim found bullet holes in his garage door. A shell casing was found in the street.

Police located Robert McMahon and took him into custody. Police located his vehicle and a handgun used in the shooting.

McMahon appeared in court Aug. 27. Cash bond was set at $5,000.