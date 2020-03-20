Charges filed in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann

A 53-year-old man has been charged in the killing of Brittany Zimmermann in her Madison home more than a decade ago.

According to the Madison Police Department, David A. Kahl has been charged with first degree intentional homicide. Kahl is currently an inmate in the Wisconsin Prison System on unrelated charges and will be transported to Dane Co. at a later date.

The 21-year-old from Marshfield was a University of Wisconsin Madison student studying Medical Microbiology and Immunology when she was stabbed to death on April 2, 2008, in the Doty Street apartment she shared wtih her boyfriend.

It happened in broad daylight, just blocks away from the police department. She called 911, the call was dropped, and the Dane County dispatcher never called her back.

Her parents have released a statement through the police department saying,

It is with mixed emotions that we write this statement today. First and foremost, we are grateful to the Madison Police Department and the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for not giving up on this investigation. It has been almost 12 years since we lost our beautiful daughter, Brittany, and we could not have gone through this without the love and support of our family and friends. To all of them, we are eternally grateful. Having charges filed is just the beginning of justice for Brittany, which is what we have wanted from the start of this horrible tragedy. Nothing will bring our beautiful daughter back and we continue to feel that pain every day. Therefore, while we have appreciated all the community support throughout the past 12 years, we are respectfully asking for privacy during this difficult time. Thank you

When announcing the arrest, the Madison Police Department had conducted hundreds of interviews and processed countless pieces of evidence trying to find her killer.

"The dedication and persistence of those tasked with investigating this case – past and present – has never wavered," it said.

The police department also noted that the Dane County District Attorney's Office and Wisconsin State Crime Lab played instrumental roles in the investigation.

In Feb. 2016, the Zimmermanns came forward and said there’s new DNA evidence in their daughter’s homicide. A search warrant said DNA found on Brittney’s clothing matched the DNA of David Kahl.

At the time, people wondered if there was a match why charges were never filed.

Former Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said there was not “sufficient confidence in the DNA as evidence in and of itself.

Online records show Kahl is currently incarcerated at Oshkosh Correctional Institution. He was found guilty of his 7th OWI in 2016.

Kahl is also a registered sex offender and was convicted of second degree sexual assault in 1993.

