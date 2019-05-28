Charges filed against former prison employee in sex and smuggling case

Criminal charges have been filed against a former Green Bay Correctional Institution employee accused of smuggling drugs inside prison and having sex with an inmate.

Rachelle M. Ritchie, 36, has been charged with Misconduct in Office, Deliver Illegal Articles to Inmate, Possession of THC, and Conspiracy to Deliver THC.

Target 2 Investigates broke the story in February after learning the Brown County Sheriff's Office was investigating a report of sexual relations between inmates and staff.

The Sheriff's Office said two female employees of the Department of Corrections were "compromised"--being blackmailed after having consensual sex with inmates with gang ties.

Criminal charges were filed against Rachelle Ritchie on May 16. Action 2 News has obtained the criminal complaint. We are not naming the second female employee in this case because she has not been criminally charged.

In January, Ritchie provided a statement to the Brown County Sheriff's Office. She said she had worked alone for years in the prison store and was surrounded by maximum security inmates.

At one point, she started a relationship with an inmate who worked in the store. Ritchie told investigators that it was "more lust than love."

The inmate provided her a number to "contact a guy on the outside" for marijuana. Ritchie said she brought marijuana to the prison twice and delivered it to this inmate both times, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint says Ritchie admitted to bringing in hand sanitizer for making alcoholic drinks. The inmates used it to get drunk, according to Ritchie.

Ritchie admitted to smoking marijuana with the inmate who worked with her at the store on one occasion and and drinking alcohol with the inmate on one occasion, according to the complaint.

Ritchie said "bringing contraband into GBCI was super easy," according to the complaint. She said she could carry contraband in a coat pocket or lunch box and they were never checked.

Ritchie went on to describe a culture of alleged misconduct at the prison. "People are bringing in tobacco, officers are f----ing," Ritchie said.

Ritchie did not describe any threats from inmates, but she said she felt "intimidated and trapped."

Brown County Sheriff's Dept. Capt. Dave Poteat told Action 2 News that an employee overheard inmates talking about sex with staff and reported to the sheriff's office.

Ritchie has a court appearance scheduled for the end of the May.