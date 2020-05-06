Charges dropped against Taycheedah woman for violating Safer at Home order

Fond du Lac County has dropped charges against a Taycheedah woman for violating Governor Evers' Safer at Home order.

Officials say Maria Katris, the owner of Sunset on the Water Supper Club, violated the governor's order by allowing customers to eat in the dining room and serving drinks at the bar.

An employee, woman dining in the restaurant and a nearby Air BnB owner, were also charged.

Charges have since been dropped on Katris.

The other three are set to appear in court later this week.

The misdemeanors they're facing could mean a 30 day jail sentence, or a $500 fine.