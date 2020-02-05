Charges dismissed in claimed sexual assault at nursing home

Charges are dismissed against a Shawano County woman accused of sexually assaulting a patient at a nursing home where she worked.

Samantha Cornell, 30, pleaded not guilty to second-degree sexual assault charges in April, 2019.

According to court documents, a patient in her 70s at Birch Hill Care Center told other staff members Cornell kissed her on the cheek and repeatedly touched her buttocks and genitals.

Wednesday, a judge approved a prosecutor's motion to dismiss the charges. Cornell is not facing any other charges.

