Changes coming to Fond du Lac City County building

Changes are coming to security at the Fond du Lac City County Government Building. On Monday, anyone with business in the building will be required to use a single entrance and exit.

About 600 people work in the Fond du Lac City County Government Building during the week. The large complex houses government administrative offices, the county jail and sheriff's office, as well as the courthouse. In addition to all of the employees, dozens of people are coming and going, conducting business, all day, prompting city and county officials to decide changes needed to be made for everyone's safety.

"People that are here for divorces and criminal charges and victims of crimes come in here. People upset about their water bill or property taxes come into here so there's a lot of emotion that comes into this building so there was no one event that drove the need for security, the request for security," says Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

Starting on Monday, instead of allowing people to come and go as they please from any of the four entry points, all doors, except for the ones on the north side of the building, will be locked. And, the new main entrance will be manned by at least one, sometimes two, sheriff's deputies. Visitors will then go through procedures similar to what is seen at airports.

Waldschmidt adds, "If you've got a bag or a purse or a backpack, briefcase, you'll set that on an x-ray machine, it will go through the x-ray machine and then you yourself will walk through a metal detector."

Many other surrounding counties within Northeast Wisconsin have similar measures in place. Fond du Lac County officials don't believe that the increase in security will have any impact on people who need to do business.

According to County Executive, Allen Buechel, "They'll try to make it as convenient as possible, the Sheriff's Department is committed to that, so I think after a few days everybody will get used to it. It will be natural and we should be fine."

Practice runs at the new entrance will take place on Thursday and Friday before officially going into effect Monday morning at 730am.

