Changes Made to December Bow Hunt in Little Chute

A late season bow hunt aimed at culling the deer population in the Village of Little Chute will undergo some changes this year.

That includes when the hunt will be held and hunters that are eligible.

Little Chute's 19 acre Heesakker Park is home to a deer herd that can sometimes be a nuisance.

"They eat people's plants across the street here, down the road, all the way to Main Street and around everyone's back yards," says Adam Breest, Little Chute Parks, Rec and Forestry Director.

Ten years ago, the village instituted a December bow hunt to keep the herd in check.

Breest says it's been a success, with hunters harvesting an average of six deer a year.

"We've kept the deer at a level, at a manageable level," says Breest.

Until this year, only Little Chute residents could apply to hunt.

But this year, Kaukauna residents can also apply.

And that's not all that's new.

"This year the different part is we're going to do one week, we're going to take a week off and then we're going to do a second weeks after a break to try to bring the deer back down to the park, they're pretty smart," says Breest.

The deadline to apply to participate in the hunt is next Wednesday, October 23rd.

14 hunters will be selected in a random drawing and have full access to the park when the hunt begins.

"We sign the whole park, we sign the main entrances with big signs, we sign the whole road, it gets completely signed, Facebook, gets posted on our websites, that the park is closed other than to the hunters," says Breest.

While he does get some opposition in the community for holding the hunt, Breest says most residents support it.

"We're not trying to eliminate the population by any means, we're just trying to keep it manageable and controlled, you still see herds out here in the fields actually at night of 15-20," says Breest.