Chain-reaction crash involving dozens of vehicles closes I-64 in Virginia

A chain-reaction crash involving dozens of vehicles has closed all lanes of Interstate 64 in York County.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 at the Queens Creek Bridge.

Virginia State Police say at least 35 vehicles were involved, but York-Poquoson Sheriffs Office told WAVY more than 45 vehicles were involved.

Virginia State Police has confirmed two victims involved in the accident have life-threatening injuries.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that all westbound lanes are closed for the incident as they reroute traffic onto Route 199.

511 Virginia also reported one eastbound lane being closed near mile marker 240 due to a separate multi-vehicle accident.

Officials say there was ice on the bridge and heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash.

