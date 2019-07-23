Center for Childhood Safety moves to larger building in Ashwaubenon

The Center for Childhood Safety has moved into a larger building in Ashwaubenon.

The organization moved from its building on S Military Ave in Green Bay to 2827 Ramada Way in Ashwaubenon.

The 10,000-square foot building features classrooms and a larger garage for car seat installations.

The organization does about 700 car seat installations per year.

The new facility will allow the Center for Childhood Safety to offer more programs. Those programs include "Safety Town." It teaches kids about fire, water, traffic and pedestrian safety.

"We lost our space to have Safety Town, so we were looking for a space to have Safety Town. It naturally came for us to build our own space and now we have Safety Town up year round. We'll be able to do field trips, after school programs, as well as our summer safety camp. So we're really excited about the possibilities," says Kimberly Hess, Executive Director, Center for Childhood Safety.

CLICK HERE for more on Safety Town sessions, car seat checks and more.

