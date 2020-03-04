Census event in Appleton urges compliance

A push is being made in Northeast Wisconsin to encourage compliance with the Census Bureau about to begin its 2020 count.

In Appleton Wednesday night an informational event took place.

During the event to elevate awareness, local leaders tried to explain what's at stake, and showed off a sample letter that will soon go out by the Census Bureau.

Outagamie Co. Executive Ton Nelson said,"An accurate count directly translates into resources for things like early learning programs and hot lunches for our kids, roads, bridges, busses and runways for our economy."

The event is also to address concerns among groups that have been under-counted in the past.

This includes minorities who might question how the government is using their information that they provide.

Appleton Alderperson Maiyoua Thao added,"It is important to know that no information you provide to the census bureau can be used against you, none."

Plus concerns about potential scams were also addressed.

Appleton Diversion and Inclusion Coordinator Karen Nelson said, "Please do not fall victim to giving out your personal information to someone who may call you, claiming to be from the census. We will not be calling households."

The county executive says over $675 billion is distributed each year by the government in part, using census data.

"It's estimated that for every person who is not counted we lose $1400 per year for the next ten years," said Tom Nelson.

The census letters are expected to show up in every mailbox sometime in late March.