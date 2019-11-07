Cellcom presents "Green Gifts" to environmentally-friendly projects

Mobile network company Cellcom is giving back to the community.

Thursday it awarded a $3,000 "Green Gift" to Aldo Leopold Community School in Green Bay.

The money will be used to help the school add solar panels to its building on Eliza Street.

"We would like to totally offset our electrical use via solar energy production," teacher Ned Dorff explained. "It's great for us environmentally. We want to reduce our impact on the environment. We want to also save money on our energy costs, and this will save taxpayer money."

The school hopes to complete that project before Earth Day, which is April 22, 2020.

In all, Cellcom awarded more than $37,000 in green gifts to 32 organizations. Other recipients included the Bay Beach restoration project, the Greater Green Bay YMCA, and the lower Fox River watershed monitoring project.

Cellcom generated the funds for the Green Gift program through its old cellphone recycling initiative.

