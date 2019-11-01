Cellcom Green Bay Marathon returns to stadium district

Registration is now open for the 2020 Cellcom Green Bay Marathon events, and we learned Friday the marathon is returning to the stadium district.

The full and half marathons will begin on Morris Ave. between Holmgren Way and Oneida St. and they'll end on Mike McCarthy Way between Holmgren and Oneida.

The marathon's plans to return to downtown Green Bay went awry this spring when heavy rains caused flooding along the course and the full marathon had to be canceled (see related story).

According to the marathon website, course maps will be available soon.

Next year the marathon, half-marathon, relays and Cellcom 5K will all take place on Sunday, May 17.

The Prevea Health and Fitness Expo, packet pickup and Kids Run will take place the day before, on Saturday, May 16.

