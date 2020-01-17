Celebrities who love the Green Bay Packers

There's something about the Green Bay Packers that attracts fans from all walks of life, all over the globe.

The mystique, history, the atmosphere at Lambeau Field ... celebrities and notable figures have fawned over the legacy of this century-old team.

As the Packers are one win away from another trip to the Super Bowl, we've put together a slideshow of some of the most fervent celebrity Packers fans. CLICK HERE to view the photos.

Here's who's in the list:

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Singer/Actor Justin Timberlake loves the Green Bay Packers. Justin grew up in Tennessee and formed an affinity for Brett Favre--a native of Mississippi. He also loves that fans own the team.

Timberlake calls watching a game at Lambeau Field a "bucket list" experience.

JOAN JETT

Rocker Joan Jett told the Green Bay Press Gazette that she's a "lifelong Packers fan." She remembered seeing a magazine cover featuring the 1966 Mud Bowl at Lambeau as a child. That was enough to make the Pack her team.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN

The "Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren" host tells Action 2 New she's a Green Bay Packers shareholder. Greta is an Appleton native.

HARRY STYLES

Singer Harry Styles has a Green Bay Packers tattoo and regularly wears Packers shirts and jerseys to show his pride. He's cheered on the Pack at Lambeau Field. CLICK HERE for more on Harry's Packers fandom.

JAMES VAN DER BEEK

Actor James Van Der Beek told Rich Eisen that former Packers quarterback Brett Favre was his guy. He also loves the fan base and how shareholders own the team.

ELLEN AND PORTIA

Ellen Degeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are Packer backers. The couple cheered on the Packers during the Packers-Cowboys game this season.

JODIE FOSTER

Oscar winner Jodie Foster is a huge Packers fan. She wore her Cheesehead during an appearance on Conan O'Brien's show.

LIL WAYNE

Rapper Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native, has been a Packers fan since he was 14. His dad came home from Super Bowl XXXI with Packers gear. That had a huge impact on his life. CLICK HERE to read more about how Lil Wayne became a Packers fan.

The rapper attended the Packers-Seahawks playoff game and led the crowd during "Roll Out the Barrel."