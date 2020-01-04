Celebration of girls hockey at Neenah's Tri County Ice Arena

People in the stands of the Tri County Ice Arena Saturday weren't just cheering on their favorite teams, but also showing support for the sport itself.

For the first time, Green Bay and Appleton youth hockey associations worked together to schedule an entire day of girls hockey games.

"Hockey is a close community and so we really want to be able to bring all the girls together and celebrate girls hockey,” said Andy Bradford, a coach with Green Bay.

All age levels of the youth girls Fox River Freeze and Green Bay Bobcat teams played Leading up to an evening headline match between the high school girls teams. All in all, the day involved more than 100 players.

"We really feel like it’s a nice opportunity for people to see what the girls game is all about and showcase that, and get kids excited and involved,” said Bradford.

"I thought that it was pretty cool,” said Peyton Smith, who plays on the Fox River Freeze 14U team.

Players like Smith were excited for the sport to get some special attention.

"I feel like it doesn't get enough recognition because boys hockey everyone's like 'Oh, boys hockey is so cool,'” said Smith. “But then nobody really recognizes girls hockey just because we're girls."

But Bradford and Fox River Freeze coach Chris Schmear say that's starting to change.

"Girls really have been underrepresented and hockey has been typically a male-dominated sport,” said Bradford. “So there's a lot of opportunity for growth on the girls side, and girls and women's hockey is more popular than ever."

"The sport of girls hockey is really growing in the Fox Valley,” said Schmear. “So I think anything we can do to promote it, make it more fun for the girls and families involved, I think is great fort the sport."

They hope events like this can keep the momentum going.

"A lot of families don't know it's an option for female skaters,” said Schmear. “So I think the more families we can reach and show what a great sport it is the better."

"Any opportunity we get to showcase and grow the girls game is important for us,” said Bradford. “So we'll definitely do it [again] in the future."

