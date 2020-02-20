Celebrating Black History: De Pere business owners spreading message through clothing line

"He put his hand on my shoulder and said God is going to use this for his glory one day,” God’s Purpose Apparel Co-Owner Reverend Chris Bell said.

Its a few words, but they've stuck with Chris for years.

After being homeless in Milwaukee on and off, one night Chris needed to escape the cold.

"I decided to go ahead and call the paramedics and told them I stepped off the curb and twisted my ankles,” Rev. Bell said. "They took me to the emergency room and did x-rays and noticed it was really nothing wrong with my foot."

But for some reason, the next morning he woke up still laying in the hospital bed.

That was when the doctor spoke those life changing words to him.

"This man didn't know what I was going through,” said Rev. Bell. “But the power of God, he let God use him and he intervened, he stepped in and he gave me hope."

That experience is why Chris and his wife, Brittany, started their faith-based clothing line, God's Purpose Apparel.

It’s a way for them to share Chris' story and also give back to the community.

"It's easy for someone to look at your shirt and say oh what does that mean?'” said Rev. Bell. “That’s my prime opportunity to tell them what it means."

"It’s nice being able to share some of our culture, our background, to be able to motivate people who look like us as well,” Co-Owner Dr. Brittany Bell said.

But sharing God's word doesn't stop there.

The couple volunteers at The Micah Center, a day time resource center for adult men and women who are homeless or at-risk for homelessness.

"What's awesome about Chris is that his story is like the story of many of our guests,” The Micah Center Director of Community Engagement Alexa Priddy said. “They know that he can relate to them, that he understands them and that he can really share in their struggles."

Chris said he and his wife are changing the narrative about black people.

Showing the youth and others they can do anything they put their mind to.

"Anything is possible,” said Rev. Bell. “You just have to put your mind to it. It’s that simple. Just put your mind to it."