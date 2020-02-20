Celebrating 50 years of Heart-A-Rama

50 years of lakeshore community pride will be unveiled tonight in a Manitowoc movie theater.

A documentary called "You Gotta Have Heart" will chronicle an incredible and on-going fundraising effort for the American Heart Association.

Since 1970, community members in Manitowoc and Two Rivers, with talent and big hearts, have put on an annual show to raise money.

"Heart-A-Rama is sort of like Saturday Night Live, with a little bit of Vaudeville, we have song and dance, we have a lot of comedy," says Jim Pautz, Heart-A-Rama Producer.

The documentary premiering tonight at the Lakeshore Cinema in Manitowoc details the history of Heart-A-Rama and its extremely unique 50 year history.

"50 years, we're hoping to hit three million dollars raised and we're the only ones who do this, so people say well there must be like a Heart-A-Rama in Milwaukee, or a Heart-A-Rama somewhere else, as far as we know, we're it," says Pautz.

"It grows with you and you grow with it," adds Tom Bartelme, Heart-A-Rama Co-Chair.

Bartelme has been involved with Heart-A-Rama for the last 37 years.

He says 90-percent of the funds raised go to the American Heart Association, and the remaining 10-percent stays local, used to purchase or upgrade AEDs throughout Manitowoc County.

"You start because it's fun, but over the years you get involved with the Heart Association, we like to have people come on and tell stories each year of why we do it and you see those things happen, and it takes on a whole different life for you," says Bartelme.

The production returns for its 50th year this spring, with a lofty goal for the show running for six nights over two weeks.

"This is a small community and we're very close to $3 million and I say that's a big thing for us," says Bartelme.

"We're really trying to up that giving this year so we can hit that $3 million mark at 50 years which would be pretty special," adds Pautz.