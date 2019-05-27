Celebrate De Pere says attendance Sunday was record breaking

Despite Monday's rain, attendance this weekend at Celebrate De Pere is already being called a record-breaker.

This is the festival's first year at the Brown County Fairgrounds after moving from Voyageur Park.

As workers tore down late Monday, a bit early because of the rain, event organizers told Action 2 News the weekend was a huge success.

"The final numbers aren't totally conclusive yet, but we do know that Sunday night for the fireworks we did break an attendance record for us after 29 years, we did break that record, so we're really excited about that. You could tell by the parking lot, our parking lot was full," said Jeff Tilkens, Celebrate De Pere president.

While the nice weather was likely a factor Sunday, the new location at the Brown County Fairgrounds might have also sparked some curiosity.

Tilkens says being on the opposite side of the Fox River from Voyageur Park also exposed the event to some different neighborhoods.

"Our shuttle service saw record numbers as well. So we had people parking off site and coming in, so that's a service we didn't know was going to take off so big, so we're going to look to extend that in the future, so that was a really encouraging sign as well."

However, there was also some negative feedback.

On the Facebook page for Celebrate De Pere, a number of people voiced concern about the costs of parking and gate admission, saying it's too high.

"We heard the complaints and we now have a year to go back and address them," said Tilkens.

He added, "The one thing we're up against in parking is the volunteers and the cost associated with parking that we have to absorb as well."

The festival continues to be a major fundraiser for many non-profit organizations.

Celebrate De Pere says in its 29-year history, more than $2.5 million has gone back into the local community.