Celebrate De Pere looks to move back to Voyageur Park for 30th Anniversary

Celebrate De Pere looks to move back to Voyageur Park.

The move comes after a change of venue last year to the Brown County Fairgrounds in an effort to address previous issues with parking and accessibility.

There are big surprises ahead with the 30th Annual Celebrate De Pere just months away.

"That's super secret," said Bob Tease, co-director of Celebrate De Pere. "I can't tell you that right now."

While organizers keep many of the details "tight to the vest," a plan to change location once again is already in motion.

"It's viewed by many as a great homecoming," said Tease. "So, with that opportunity, we embrace taking the event back to Voyageur [Park] where its roots have been primarily for most of its last 30 years."

While the co-director says the event was "great" at the Brown County Fairgrounds, he admits some challenges motivated organizers to move it back to the place it was held for so many years.

"Some concerns with the footprint over there, with the presence of the eagle, and that was something of a little bit of an obstacle to get around," said Tease.

The move does not come as a surprise to De Pere Mayor Mike Walsh who tells Action 2 News he is ready to welcome Celebrate De Pere back to the proposed location with open arms.

"We're happy to see them come back. We're looking forward to helping out in any way we can," said Walsh.

The plan to move Celebrate De Pere back to Voyageur Park in 2020 passed through the Board of Park Commissioners at a meeting in December.

It still needs to go before the full Common Council with all parties willing to sign a contract to make it official.