Celebrate De Pere kicks off summer at Brown County Fairgrounds

Celebrate De Pere has moved the annual Memorial Day weekend party to the Brown County Fairgrounds.

The event, which is billed as the Official Kick Off to Summer, starts Friday, May 24, at 4 p.m. It goes through Memorial Day.

Celebrate De Pere offers live music, fireworks, motocross, rides, food, a car show and plenty of events for the kids.

Celebrate De Pere spent nearly 30 years at Voyageur Park. However, the event faced logistical problems.

The Brown County Board gave Celebrate De Pere the OK to move to the Brown County Fairgrounds for 2019. That allows on site parking, more rides and games, and parking for people with disabilities and the military.

The larger space allows Celebrate De Pere to host its first motocross stunt show.

"It's a huge motocross stunt show. They hold world records. You may have seen them in the area. They typically perform during the monster truck shows," says Jeff Tilkens, President, Celebrate Committee, Inc.

The fairgrounds are located at 1500 Ft Howard Ave in De Pere.

Live music includes performances by Johnny Wad, Separate Ways, Vic Ferrari, and Joe Nichols.

Here's the schedule

MAY 24: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

MAY 25: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

MAY 26: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

MAY 27: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

