Celebrate De Pere cancels 2020 celebration

The first time in 30 years, there will be no Celebrate De Pere event on Memorial Day.

"The Board of Directors of Celebrate De Pere with a deep sadness is informing the public that Celebrate De Pere 2020 has been canceled for the Memorial Day weekend due to current concerns for the health, safety and welfare for all," says a statement posted to the event's website Monday.

Organizers say the event planning has been going on for "many months," but they can't ensure the safety of everyone attending the outdoor event.

Celebrate De Pere is a major fundraiser for non-profit groups.

The event planned to move back to Voyageur Park this year after holding it at the Brown County Fairgrounds to accommodate larger crowds. Organizers said last year's event at the fairgrounds set a new attendance record.

