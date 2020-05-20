Cause of fire at JBS facility under investigation

Fire Marshals are currently investigating the cause of a fire at JBS Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Area Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the building on Lime Kiln Road for a trailer fire just after 1:30 p.m.

When they arrived, crews were able to knock down the bulk of the fire in the semi trailer, which had backed up to a loading dock.

Crews then contained fire from spreading into the building before putting it out.

The building was then ventilated with the use of a Brown County Sheriff's Office air boat.

At this time, fire officials say the fire started on the reefer on the semi trailer, however the cause is still unknown.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.

No one was injured during the incident.