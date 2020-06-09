Cause of Seymour house fire under investigation

An investigation is underway after a house caught fire in Seymour late Tuesday afternoon.

Seymour Police say fire crews were called to the 500 block of South Main Street just after 4:30 Tuesday.

Officials say when they arrived, they found smoke and flames, and paged for mutual aid.

Police add no one was injured during the incident.

A passerby was able to rescue a dog from inside the home, and a cat also escaped, and its whereabouts are currently unknown.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Crews were still at the scene nearly four hours after the initial call.