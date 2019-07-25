Catholic Charities offers grants to storm victims

Catholic Charities, of the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay, is distributing $10,000 in emergency grants to families in Northeast Wisconsin to help them clean up from tornado or flood damage.

Families with an income of less than $60,000 a year and living within the 16 counties of the diocese are encouraged to apply for a $200 grant which can be used for clean-up related costs. These can include replacing damaged items, temporary housing, daily living expenses, security deposit assistance, or purchasing a dehumidifier.

The grant money will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Call Ted Phernetton at (920) 272-8234 or email tphernetton@gbdioc.org