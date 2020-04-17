Catching a break during the coronavirus pandemic

Until the COVID-19 pandemic reached our area, the big concern for many communities as spring approached this year was flooding.

And according to first responders, we've been extremely fortunate over the past two months.

"These sandbags were for the fire department to use for emergency sandbagging for our residents," says Howard Public Safety Director Ed Janke, referring to a stack of unused sandbags behind the fire department.

After two consecutive years of record rainfall, which helped to lead to record high water levels on Lake Michigan and the Bay of Green Bay, the potential for catastrophic flooding this spring was on everyone's radar.

"There was a great deal of discussion for preparedness and mitigation activities among all of the governmental agencies in Brown County as well as the non-governmental, we prepared for the worst and hoped for the best," says Janke.

Thanks to a blessing from Mother Nature, that hope paid off.

"Worst case scenario would have been ice jams, and frost in the ground and high winds and a great amount of rain and none of that materialized, at least together," says Janke.

Heading into to spring, Janke says at least 100 properties in Howard alone faced the threat of serious flooding, and with the emergence of COVID-19, emergency evacuations would've created a dilemma.

"It would've certainly taxed the organization as a result of the social distancing issues and us separating our staff to ensure that we don't contaminate our building or our organization," says Janke.

Now looking back, Janke says all the flood preparations led to an unexpected benefit.

"This whole flooding issue created a lot of dialogue for agencies to work together which has actually made us much, much more effective in this COVID-19 event in Brown County," says Janke.

With the lake and bay currently four inches above their all-time record highs for the month of April, Janke says we're not out of the woods, as a combination of heavy rain and high winds could easily create some flooding issues.

