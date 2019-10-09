Cassie Nygren facing new drug charge, records show

Cassie Nygren, the woman charged in the fatal overdose death of a pregnant woman, is now facing a new drug charge , according to the Brown County lock up list.

The daily court appearance list shows Nygren is facing these new charges:

--Manufacture/Deliver Amphetamine

--Deliver Illegal Articles to Inmate

The offense date is listed as Oct. 8. They are listed as Drug Task Force cases.

A court appearance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. This is preliminary and subject to change.

Official charges have not been filed. Action 2 News will update this story when we get more information.

Nygren is set to stand trial in February for the 2017 drug overdose death of Jennifer L. Skeen and Skeen's unborn child.

In that case, Nygren is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, two counts of Manufacture/Deliver Heroin, Child Neglect, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

Prosecutors say Nygren and her boyfriend, Shawn M. Gray, delivered heroin laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl to Skeen. Skeen was eight months pregnant when she was found dead of an overdose at a home in the 1500 block of S. Webster Ave in Allouez on June 2, 2017.

The medical examiner found that Skeen's unborn daughter died due to the death of her mother.

Investigators developed Nygren and Gray as suspects. Undercover officers conducted controlled buys, and confidential informants reported deals and attempted deals involving Nygren.

On Oct. 10, 2017, Nygren and Gray were arrested after fleeing from police. Nygren's 14-month-old child was in the car at the time.

After her arrest, Nygren gave a statement to investigators, which was detailed in a criminal complaint. Nygren said she and Gray sold heroin to Skeen. She said she learned about Skeen's death on her social media news feed.

Nygren stated that she believed her supplier's heroin may have been mixed with Fentanyl or Carfentanil because it had been making people sick.

Nygren is being held on a $50,000 bond in the Skeen case.

Shawn Gray was convicted of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and five other counts in the case. He was sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

Cassie Nygren is the daughter of state lawmaker John Nygren of Marinette. Rep. Nygren said he was inspired by his daughter's struggle with drugs to pass HOPE Agenda laws regarding substance abuse in Wisconsin.