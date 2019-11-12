"Cashless" Salvation Army red kettles let you use Apple Pay, Google Pay

You hear the seasonal ringing of the Salvation Army bells but are short on cash?

The Salvation Army of the Fox Cities is introducing "cashless" red kettles that let you make a digital donation with your phone using Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Look for signs on red kettles with smart chips or QR codes, then you can pay with a tap of your phone or a scan of the QR code. The amount you choose to donate will be distributed to the Salvation Army based on your billing ZIP Code, and a receipt will be emailed to you.

A phone's vibration may not be as satisfying as the metallic clink of coins going into the kettle, but they have the same end result: fighting poverty, providing food for the hungry, and providing shelter for the homeless.

Bell-ringing season starts Friday, Nov. 15, in the Fox Cities.

For locations of red kettles, register to be a bell ringer, and daily themes that could win you prizes, visit the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities website.