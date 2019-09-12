Thousands in property stolen from trailers in Manitowoc County

The Police Department in the Town of Cleveland is offering a cash reward up to $500 through the Crime Stoppers program for information to lead to an arrest.

On June 27, 2019, there was a theft from a business where multiple trailers were entered and $8,000 worth of property was stolen.

One item in the theft was a custom racing helmet with a smoke shield, helmet skirt, head sock, and airbrushed skull theme.

Other items include a helmet radio kit, Craftsman socket set, Snap-On screwdriver set, Dewalt Drill 20v with bits, Altronics weather station, men’s Harley Davidson body armor lightweight jacket, Harley Davidson motorcycle glasses, women’s Harley Davidson driving gloves and painters cap.

Anyone who has information can be eligible for the up to $500 cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.