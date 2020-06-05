Percentage of recovered COVID-19 patients nears 70%, Wisconsin sees an increase of 357 cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The percentage of COVID-19 test results which came back positive Friday was once again below three percent.
Out of the total 12,322 test results, 357 tests came back positive, or 2.9%.
Since testing began, Wisconsin has seen a cumulative total of 20,249 positive results.
Out of those cases, the DHS says 66%, or 13,337 people are considered recovered, which is defined as a confirmed case and had one or more of the following:
- Documentation of resolved symptoms
- Documentation of release from public health isolation
- 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis
The recovered percentage has increased by one percent since Thursday, and by two percentage since since Wednesday.
Another 52 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hour period, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized for treatment to 2,791. Of these, 352 are still hospitalized, with 124 in intensive care units.
The death toll increased by seven Friday, bringing the total death toll since testing began to 633.
Wisconsin
Adams - 5 cases (+1) (1 death)
Ashland - 3 cases (+1)
Barron - 20 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,369 cases (+8) (38 deaths)
Buffalo - 6 cases (2 death)(+1)
Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 79 cases (1 death)
Chippewa - 58 cases
Clark - 39 cases (+2) (4 deaths)
Columbia - 44 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 26 cases
Dane - 800 cases (+11) (29 deaths)
Dodge - 394 cases (+8) (4 deaths) (+1) - Test results at Dodge County Correctional Institution were added to the Dodge County numbers Wednesday, leading to the sharp increase.
Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 19 cases
Dunn - 26 cases
Eau Claire - 119 cases (+3)
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 226 cases (+1) (5 deaths)
Forest - 34 cases (+5) (2 deaths)
Grant - 98 cases (12 deaths)
Green - 70 cases
Green Lake - 22 cases
Iowa - 16 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 17 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 122 cases (+6) (3 deaths)
Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,259 cases (+13) (34 deaths) (+1)
Kewaunee - 36 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 64 cases
Lafayette - 29 cases (+1)
Langlade - 4 cases
Lincoln - 7 cases
Manitowoc - 39 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marathon - 57 cases (+2) (1 death)
Marinette - 33 cases (2 deaths)
Marquette - 5 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 3 cases
Milwaukee – 8,547 cases (+159) (317 deaths) (+1)
Monroe - 18 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 39 cases
Oneida - 12 cases (+1)
Outagamie - 253 cases (+7) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 177 cases (+3)(13 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 50 cases (+1)
Polk - 31 cases (+3) (1 death)
Portage - 23 cases (+9)
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 1,878 cases (+40) (46 deaths) (+2)
Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 682 cases (+11) (20 deaths)
Rusk - 5 cases
Sauk - 81 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 8 cases
Shawano - 53 cases
Sheboygan - 105 cases (+4) (3 deaths)
St. Croix - 102 cases (+2)
Taylor - 2 cases
Trempealeau - 32 cases (+2)
Vernon - 21 cases
Vilas - 8 cases
Walworth - 428 cases (+4) (17 deaths)
Washburn - 2 cases
Washington - 272 cases (+6) (9 deaths)
Waukesha - 778 cases (+13) (32 deaths)(+1)
Waupaca - 49 cases (+2) (1 death)
Waushara - 10 cases (+1)
Winnebago - 334 cases (+25) (7 deaths)
Wood - 11 cases (1 death)
Michigan
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 7 cases
Iron - 2 case (+1)
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 57 cases (+1) (11 deaths)
Menominee - 8 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).