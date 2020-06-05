Percentage of recovered COVID-19 patients nears 70%, Wisconsin sees an increase of 357 cases

The percentage of COVID-19 test results which came back positive Friday was once again below three percent.

Out of the total 12,322 test results, 357 tests came back positive, or 2.9%.

Since testing began, Wisconsin has seen a cumulative total of 20,249 positive results.

Out of those cases, the DHS says 66%, or 13,337 people are considered recovered, which is defined as a confirmed case and had one or more of the following:

- Documentation of resolved symptoms

- Documentation of release from public health isolation

- 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

The recovered percentage has increased by one percent since Thursday, and by two percentage since since Wednesday.

Another 52 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hour period, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized for treatment to 2,791. Of these, 352 are still hospitalized, with 124 in intensive care units.

The death toll increased by seven Friday, bringing the total death toll since testing began to 633.

Wisconsin

Adams - 5 cases (+1) (1 death)

Ashland - 3 cases (+1)

Barron - 20 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,369 cases (+8) (38 deaths)

Buffalo - 6 cases (2 death)(+1)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 79 cases (1 death)

Chippewa - 58 cases

Clark - 39 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Columbia - 44 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases

Dane - 800 cases (+11) (29 deaths)

Dodge - 394 cases (+8) (4 deaths) (+1) - Test results at Dodge County Correctional Institution were added to the Dodge County numbers Wednesday, leading to the sharp increase.

Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 19 cases

Dunn - 26 cases

Eau Claire - 119 cases (+3)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 226 cases (+1) (5 deaths)

Forest - 34 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Grant - 98 cases (12 deaths)

Green - 70 cases

Green Lake - 22 cases

Iowa - 16 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 17 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 122 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,259 cases (+13) (34 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 36 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 64 cases

Lafayette - 29 cases (+1)

Langlade - 4 cases

Lincoln - 7 cases

Manitowoc - 39 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marathon - 57 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marinette - 33 cases (2 deaths)

Marquette - 5 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 3 cases

Milwaukee – 8,547 cases (+159) (317 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 18 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 39 cases

Oneida - 12 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 253 cases (+7) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 177 cases (+3)(13 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 50 cases (+1)

Polk - 31 cases (+3) (1 death)

Portage - 23 cases (+9)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,878 cases (+40) (46 deaths) (+2)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 682 cases (+11) (20 deaths)

Rusk - 5 cases

Sauk - 81 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 8 cases

Shawano - 53 cases

Sheboygan - 105 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 102 cases (+2)

Taylor - 2 cases

Trempealeau - 32 cases (+2)

Vernon - 21 cases

Vilas - 8 cases

Walworth - 428 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Washburn - 2 cases

Washington - 272 cases (+6) (9 deaths)

Waukesha - 778 cases (+13) (32 deaths)(+1)

Waupaca - 49 cases (+2) (1 death)

Waushara - 10 cases (+1)

Winnebago - 334 cases (+25) (7 deaths)

Wood - 11 cases (1 death)

Michigan

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 7 cases

Iron - 2 case (+1)

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 57 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

