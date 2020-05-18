Casa Alba, Fox Valley Tech COVID-19 test sites closed Monday due to weather

There will be no COVID-19 testing at Casa Alba Melanie in downtown Green Bay and Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton Monday due to rain and street flooding issues.

Brown County Public Health says people who had an appointment for the Casa Alba site Monday should reschedule for Thursday or Friday.

You can reschedule by calling 211 or by visiting www.StayHealthyBC.com

The testing site at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr, will remain open.

The Casa Alba testing site is located at 314 S. Madison St. The health department hopes to reopen it Tuesday.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding. We appreciate your flexibility. We will continue to update everyone throughout the day if things change," reads a statement from the health department.

Free testing for all people who live or work in the county will be available until May 22. After that, the sites will transition to test only people who have symptoms of coronavirus. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, and new loss of taste or smell.

In Grand Chute, the Fox Valley Tech testing site, 1825 N. Bluemound Dr, is also closed due to weather. Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson says testing will resume Tuesday, weather permitting.

