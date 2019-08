The Bellevue Fire Department says smoke at Carnivore Meat Company was caused by an overheated air compressor.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the plant at 2878 Ontario Rd. at 6:45 Thursday night. They found a smoke-filled room in the production area and the overheated compressor.

Production was stopped for about an hour while fire crews ventilated the building due to the smoke and high carbon monoxide readings.

Damage was estimated at $6,000.