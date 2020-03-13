Driver hits buildings on Berlin's Broadway St.

The Berlin Police Department says several buildings were damaged in a traffic accident Friday afternoon.

Minutes after 12 o'clock, a 2008 Ford Escape going west on Broadway St. went off the right side of the road and hit buildings on the 200-block.

Bystanders helped the driver get out of the SUV. She's identified only as a 42-year-old woman. She was taken to ThedaCare Medical Center to be checked out.

Police are still investigating why she left the road. They don't think speed or alcohol were factors, and they believe the driver was wearing her seat belt. She was alone in the car.

The extent of the damage to the buildings is still being determined.

Berlin police were assisted at the scene by the Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, and Expert Towing.