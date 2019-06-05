Car windows shot out with BB gun in De Pere

De Pere police say they're taking numerous reports about car windows shot out by a BB gun.

The reports are coming in city-wide. Police say the vandalism has been happening overnight.

Reports include the 100 block of S. 9th St. and the 900-block of Oak St.

"Unfortunately it doesn't take a long time for somebody to drive around and shoot BBs at multiple houses, so it could be all from one incident where they just didn't discover them until different times," Capt. Jeremy Muraski of the De Pere Police Department said.

Anyone who may have information or home security video which could help investigators is asked to call police.